Hundreds attend the Biggest Little Easter Egg Hunt & Resource Fair

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first-ever Biggest Little Easter Egg Hunt and Resource Fair happened Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Rancho San Rafael Park.

Kids got to hunt for over 50,000 treat-filled Easter eggs plus 200 Golden Eggs that earned kids who found one a special prize.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to noon with a quieter and modified egg hunt for children with special needs happening from 9 to 10 a.m.

“To bring joy to a child, and simple joys, I mean they’re just ready to get those Easter eggs and see what’s inside of them, they want those golden eggs, and its just those simple pleasures of seeing parents connecting to their children,” said Event Coordinator Tiffanie Story with Washoe CASA Foundation.

Attendees also got to visit 40 different resources tables with games and other activities to entertain the kids while adults receive valuable information about children’s services from local organizations.

Washoe CASA Foundation and Prevent Child Abuse Nevada remind the public that April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. This is time to remember that we can each play a part in promoting the social and emotional well-being of children and families in our community.

To learn more about the Washoe CASA Foundation, click here.

To learn more about Prevent Child Abuse Nevada, click here.

