Deputies arrest two following alleged home invasion robbery in rural Washoe County

WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people have been arrested after allegedly being involved in a home invasion robbery in rural Nevada between Reno and Fernley.

On Friday, April 8, at around 10:00 P.M. Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the ghost town of Olinghouse on a report of a home invasion and robbery.

The victim told deputies that Erik Barnes and Cheynia Wilson came to her house and demanded two guns that were inside.

When the victim refused, deputies say Wilson broke a window and stated that they would be coming into the house if the guns were not handed over - which they then were.

Patrol Deputies took over the case on Saturday and were able to locate Barnes and Wilson at their home in Olinghouse.

After an hour and a half standoff, both Barnes and Wilson surrendered peacefully.

Barnes and Wilson were transported to the Washoe County jail.

Barnes and Wilson have been booked on multiple felony charges including robbery and grand larceny of a firearm.

