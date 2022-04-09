Advertisement

Strong winds, dry air create Northern California fire risk

Red flag warning
Red flag warning(Pixabay, Drake Nickels / U.S. Marine Corps)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:07 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The National Weather Service is warning of weekend fire danger from Sacramento to Redding driven by strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels.

The National Weather Service has issued a so-called “red flag warning” for the region from Saturday morning to Sunday evening. It follows several days of heat gripping the state, matching or breaking records in some places.

One of the new records was a high of 101 degrees at Long Beach on the south Los Angeles County coast.

Broadly, forecasters say the weekend will bring a significant drop in temperatures and set the stage for possible rain.

