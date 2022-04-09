Reno mom angry after stranger attempted to lure her daughter in a car

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 12-year-old Billie and her friend (13), were walking to Idlewild Park when a gold sedan pulled over and the driver offered them a ride.

“They said ‘no’, said Vanessa Vancour, Billie’s mother. “The guy apparently said, ‘Are you sure?’ At that point my daughter yelled ‘No!’ and they ran in the opposite direction... because they saw families and kids.”

Vancour says the incident happened around 1:00 p.m. Sunday, April 3.

“Idlewild Park on sunny Sunday afternoon is generally well-trafficked, right?,” said Vancour. “There are people walking their dogs and jogging, we’ve lived in this community for many years, particularly this neighborhood, generally is a place well you feel safe.”

However, that Spring afternoon felt like a nightmare.

I was scared, you know, just the fact that it happened. I think as parents most of us are having conversations about safety and we hope our kids never have to practice what we’re teaching them,” said Vancour. “Now, I’m mostly angry because as a woman I know what is like to move through this life and constantly having to look over my shoulder and just be aware, and I’m angry to know that girls like my daughter are experiencing this at a young age.”

She credits Billie’s quick reaction to years of martial arts classes.

“Their teacher miss Denise talks a lot about personal safety and really encourages the kids to trust their gut and their instinct and to really use their voice,” said Vancour.

Vancour says the incident was reported to police, but it wasn’t until her friend told her about a similar case that she decided to post it on Facebook, where she learned about what happened to Nidia Valderrama that same day.

“I was at the bus stop on Sutro and... I was sitting on the bench that is in the bus stop and this guy came and approached me, in a car and he asked me if I want a ride,” said Valderrama during a phone call.

In her case, the guy asked multiple times, and when she said ‘no’, the response was more aggressive.

“He said ‘No, you get in the car right now or I’m going to beat you up’,” said Valderrama.

She describes the vehicle as a 2008 gold Chevy Malibu, which she took pictures of before walking to a nearby 7-eleven.

“My friend is a professional photographer, and he did professional editing to lighten the interior of the vehicle so that we can actually see the suspect a little bit clearer,” said Vancour.

Photo taken by Nidia Valderrama, edited by Vanessa Vancour's friend to better identify the driver. (KOLO)

“I asked her (Billie), ‘Are you willing to look at this? I know this can be traumatizing’ and the instant I showed it to her, she said ‘Yup, that’s him’.”

Vancour says her daughter still wants to walk to school, while Valderrama is having friends help her get around.

Both want to make sure women and parents are aware of what happened and have conversations about safety with others.

Although there are similarities between the cases the Reno Police Department has not established a connection and continues to investigate.

If you have information, call the non-emergency line (775) 334-2121.

