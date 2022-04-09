Advertisement

Northern Nevada HOPES celebrates 25 years of service

NNH announces opening of new clinic housing first Intensive Outpatient Program in Truckee-Meadows
Northern Nevada HOPES celebrates 25 years of service and announces opening of new clinic housing first Intensive Outpatient Program in Truckee-Meadows
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:47 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since 1997, Northern Nevada HOPES has been offering affordable health care services to those in need.

On Friday, the non-profit celebrated their 25 years of continued service to those in need.

“We have a beautiful building, that we now serve over 12,000 patients in...” said Sharon Chamberlain, chief executive officer of Northern Nevada HOPES while addressing guests of the organizations anniversary celebration. During the celebration, NNH held a donation drive-thru to collect necessities for their patients.

“I tell people all the time I’m the luckiest CEO in the entire world. I get to see individuals in our community comes in - that are often times the most disenfranchised people - and they end up getting services and feeling a connection, feeling seen, feeling heard, and getting their healthcare taken care of,” said Chamberlain.

In addition to celebrating 25 years of service, NNH is adding more services, thanks to their newest clinic at 595 Bell St. Reno, NV, 89503, right across from their main facility at 580 W 5th St. Reno, NV 89503.

The first Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) in our area, along with more primary care services will be housed at the new Bell St. Clinic.

“People come for three hours a day, three to five times a week and will get all kinds of services, as well as life skills, behavioral health services, substance use treatment, etc.,” said Chamberlain.

And as always the services are available for the community, regardless of a persons finances or insurance status.

“It’s so exciting to be a part of this huge moment for HOPES’ history, and we’re looking forward to 25 more years”

Sharon Chamberlain, chief executive officer of Northern Nevada HOPES

The Bell St. Clinic is already open for business, but IOP services for new patients will be available starting July 1st 2022.

For more information about Northern Nevada HOPES, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Naomi Irion’s family shares photos of desert memorial
Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward DRiver
Troy Driver held without bail for kidnapping and murder charges
Ronnie and Beverly Barker
UPDATE: Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert
A crash is investigated on S. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on April 2, 2022.
Three suffer life-threatening injuries in east Reno crash
Jeffery Limpert
City of Reno employee booked into Washoe County jail

Latest News

The lobby at Resort at Squaw Creek
Easter Weekend activities in North Lake Tahoe area
Feral at Heart helps cats through the TNR program.
Feral at Heart helps feral cats in Reno and Sparks
Nonprofit hosts domestic violence forum
Forum addresses rise in domestic violence in the Latinx community
TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada
Spring performances set to start at TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada