Northern Nevada HOPES celebrates 25 years of service

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since 1997, Northern Nevada HOPES has been offering affordable health care services to those in need.

On Friday, the non-profit celebrated their 25 years of continued service to those in need.

“We have a beautiful building, that we now serve over 12,000 patients in...” said Sharon Chamberlain, chief executive officer of Northern Nevada HOPES while addressing guests of the organizations anniversary celebration. During the celebration, NNH held a donation drive-thru to collect necessities for their patients.

“I tell people all the time I’m the luckiest CEO in the entire world. I get to see individuals in our community comes in - that are often times the most disenfranchised people - and they end up getting services and feeling a connection, feeling seen, feeling heard, and getting their healthcare taken care of,” said Chamberlain.

In addition to celebrating 25 years of service, NNH is adding more services, thanks to their newest clinic at 595 Bell St. Reno, NV, 89503, right across from their main facility at 580 W 5th St. Reno, NV 89503.

The first Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) in our area, along with more primary care services will be housed at the new Bell St. Clinic.

“People come for three hours a day, three to five times a week and will get all kinds of services, as well as life skills, behavioral health services, substance use treatment, etc.,” said Chamberlain.

And as always the services are available for the community, regardless of a persons finances or insurance status.

“It’s so exciting to be a part of this huge moment for HOPES’ history, and we’re looking forward to 25 more years”

The Bell St. Clinic is already open for business, but IOP services for new patients will be available starting July 1st 2022.

