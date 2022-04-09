Advertisement

Local apprenticeship opportunities available in multiple building trades

4-8-22
By Mike Stefansson
Published: Apr. 8, 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Learn about the apprenticeships available at the various training centers around Northern Nevada as they host an open house, Saturday, April 8th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We’ve been the best kept secret for too long, we want to end that,” said Randy Canale, training coordinator for UA Local 350. “We want more people to come out and see what we’re doing here, how we’re helping to train for the future and learn to get a skilled trade.”

For a list of trades and locations, click here. Also watch the story above to hear from current apprentices in plumbing, pipefitting, welding and HVAC repair.

