Girl, 3, recovering after dog attack at California day care

HEMET, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a 3-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by a dog at a Southern California home used as a daycare center.

Riverside County officials say the girl suffered bite wounds to her face, arms and stomach area and received 180 stitches after the attack April 2 in Hemet.

Officials say the dog’s owner claimed the animal had been in a pen and tethered in the backyard, but the young victim’s mother said the dog was inside the house.

The 2-year-old pit bull mix, Bruno, remains in a secluded kennel at a shelter and could be euthanized.

