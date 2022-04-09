Fire from March pile burn in Lassen County found spreading Saturday

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) -Fire from a March pile burn in Plumas National Forest has spread and reached 25 acres, the U.S. Forest Service said Saturday.

Dispatchers discovered the spread in the Antelope Lake area using infrared technology on Saturday morning. Antelope Lake is about 60 miles northwest of Reno and about 16 miles south of Susanville.

The pile burning started March 17 and was scheduled to last up to three weeks, but ended March 21, the Forest Service said.

The Moonlight Fire Reforestation Plan called for burning piles of gathered wood and debris spread over about 1,000 acres.

Fire crews responded Saturday afternoon to control flames ahead of a cold front and higher winds moving into the area, the Forest Service said.

Smoke may be seen near the fire and in Indian Valley, Susanville and other parts of Lassen County.

“The work by our dispatchers this morning identifying the activity with this pile burn helped us respond quickly with firefighting resources and is an important part of our monitoring and patrols to ensure prescribed burning is done safely,” Plumas National Forest Assistant Fire Management Officer Mitch Wilson said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.