Easter Weekend activities in North Lake Tahoe area

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -Resort at Squaw Creek holds its Easter Eggstravaganza for guests and local residents from April 15 to April 17 as part of Easter weekend.

April 15: Overnight resort guests can decorate plastic eggs with stickers, markers and paint between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. At 5:30 p.m., resort guests can celebrate the holiday Lake Tahoe-style with a snowshoe tour led by the Easter Bunny.

April 16: The resort will provide photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., followed by bunny hop potato sack races and egg spoon races between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. There will be basket decorating sessions between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. and a bear factory between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. where children make a personalized plush toy.

Guests and locals can take part in the Charity Rubber Duck Derby at 5:30 p.m. Hundreds of rubber ducks will be numbered and available for $5 each or $10 for three. Once guests purchase their ducks and receive the corresponding numbers, a resort team member drops the ducks into the resort’s waterfall. The people who purchase the 10 ducks that reach the bottom of the waterfall first receive prizes. The money raised from the Rubber Duck Derby will benefit the Caldor Fire Fund through the El Dorado Community Foundation.

April 17: The resort hosts its annual Easter Egg hunt. The resort’s grounds will be filled with 5,000 hidden plastic eggs with designated areas for certain age groups, from toddlers to 12 years old. Participation in the Easter egg hunt is complimentary for overnight guests and $10 for non-resort guests.

Complimentary self-parking will be provided for attendees on both April 16 and April 17.

More information: https://www.destinationhotels.com/squawcreek or call 530-412-7034.

