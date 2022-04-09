Advertisement

2020 Spanish Springs High grad serves US Navy in Sicily

Carson Dunlap Carson Dunlap serves the U.S. Navy at the U.S. Navy Medical Readiness and...
Carson Dunlap Carson Dunlap serves the U.S. Navy at the U.S. Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command as a hospitalman.(Lt. Sandra Niedzwiecki, Navy Office of Community Outreach)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 1:26 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIGONELLA, Italy - Carson Dunlap, a 2020 Spanish Springs High School graduate, is serving in the U.S. Navy in Sicily.

Dunlap is a hospitalman serving with the U.S. Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command operating out of Sigonella, Italy. He joined after high school.

“My family served, and now it is my turn to serve,” Dunlap told Lt. Cmdr. Amy Hession of Navy Office of Community Outreach.

The skills he learned in Nevada apply to his work with the U.S. Navy.

“I learned to respect authority and to be kind to everyone from my hometown,” Dunlap said.

The primary mission of Naval Air Station Sigonella is providing consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, logistical and advanced logistical support to U.S. and other NATO forces, the blog said.

Helping with Afghan refugees in Operation Allied Refuge was a huge accomplishment, Dunlap said.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward DRiver
Troy Driver held without bail for kidnapping and murder charges
Ronnie and Beverly Barker
UPDATE: Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Naomi Irion’s family shares photos of desert memorial
A crash is investigated on S. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on April 2, 2022.
Three suffer life-threatening injuries in east Reno crash
Luis Alberto Vasquez-Lopez
Suspect arrested for alleged shots fired into southeast Reno home

Latest News

University of Nevada, Las Vegas logo.
UNLV adding outdoor areas to ban on smoking in public places
Dog attack graphic
Girl, 3, recovering after dog attack at California day care
Wolf Pack Football, Cheer reads to kids at Greenbrae Elementary
Wolf Pack Football, Cheer reads to kids at Greenbrae Elementary
RPD investigating lure incidents
Reno mom angry after stranger attempted to lure her daughter in a car