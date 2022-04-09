2020 Spanish Springs High grad serves US Navy in Sicily

SIGONELLA, Italy - Carson Dunlap, a 2020 Spanish Springs High School graduate, is serving in the U.S. Navy in Sicily.

Dunlap is a hospitalman serving with the U.S. Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command operating out of Sigonella, Italy. He joined after high school.

“My family served, and now it is my turn to serve,” Dunlap told Lt. Cmdr. Amy Hession of Navy Office of Community Outreach.

The skills he learned in Nevada apply to his work with the U.S. Navy.

“I learned to respect authority and to be kind to everyone from my hometown,” Dunlap said.

The primary mission of Naval Air Station Sigonella is providing consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, logistical and advanced logistical support to U.S. and other NATO forces, the blog said.

Helping with Afghan refugees in Operation Allied Refuge was a huge accomplishment, Dunlap said.

