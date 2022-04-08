Advertisement

Two arrested after alleged catalytic converter theft in Truckee

The Truckee Police Department released this photo of recovered stolen catalytic converters.
The Truckee Police Department released this photo of recovered stolen catalytic converters.(Truckee Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:34 PM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) -Authorities arrested two people early Friday after an alleged catalytic converter theft from the Artist Lofts in downtown Truckee, the Truckee Police Department reported.

A person woke up to a vehicle alarm at about 3:30 a.m., looked out of the window and saw someone under a vehicle cutting out a catalytic converter, the police department said.

That person called police and gave a description of the suspect vehicle.

Police found the vehicle getting onto the westbound Interstate 80 on-ramp. The vehicle did not stop for police and reached speeds of more than 100 mph, police said. Police stopped pursuit and notified the California Highway Patrol. CHP saw the vehicle in the Gold Run area and there was another chase. The vehicle crashed and both occupants ran away.

Authorities eventually captured Arnel Reyes Serrano Jr, 38, and Rolly Macalino, both of Sacramento.

Authorities recovered the catalytic converter from the Truckee call and also found additional stolen catalytic converters and burglary tools.

People who were victims of recent catalytic converter thefts are asked to call the Truckee Police Department at 530-550-2323.

