Tesla holds the biggest by-invitation-only party in Texas

Tesla logo
Tesla logo(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:34 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An invitation-only party in Austin called the “Cyber Rodeo at Giga Texas” at Tesla’s new billion-dollar-plus “Gigafactory” was the biggest secret and the toughest ticket in town.

As many as 15,000 people were expected to attend the private event hosted by Tesla mogul Elon Musk on Thursday.

It marks the opening of the new factory in Travis County, which is Tesla’s new home after a move from California.

A county-issued permit said the event included interactive tours, food, alcohol and live entertainment. But the event was off-limits to the general public and the news media.

