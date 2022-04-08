Suspect sought in midtown Reno arson; reward offered

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department asks for the public’s help finding a person who may have set a fire at a midtown Reno beauty parlor on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire department released photos of a suspect in vandalism at the Midtown Beauty Bar at 818 S. Virginia St. Investigators believe that same person may have set a fire in the hallway at about 1228 p.m. Tuesday.

Someone at the business put out the fire, but investigators determined it was intentionally set.

Anyone with information is asked to call the fire department at 775-334-2300 or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 reward in the case.

