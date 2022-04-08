Suspect arrested in March 17 shooting near Reno midtown

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Gang Unit announced the arrest of a suspect in a March 17 shooting near the Century Parklane 16 movie theaters.

Kenneth Alvern Engwall, 22, was booked in the Washoe County jail on charges of battery of a deadly weapon and illegal possession of marijuana.

The RGJ said about 10:30 a.m. on March 17 two people were walking in the 2200 block of Kirman Avenue when Engwall allegedly fired, hitting one. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

Police at the scene said the victim was shot in the leg. Witnesses told KOLO 8 News Now they heard several shots and saw someone in dark clothing fleeing.

Engwall was in court on Wednesday for an unrelated case when he was arrested, the RGU said.

