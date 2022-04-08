Advertisement

Man charged after setting fire to home, killing woman and baby, police say

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Vincent Anthony Fisher II, 46, was charged Thursday...
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Vincent Anthony Fisher II, 46, was charged Thursday with first-degree arson and murder.(Charles County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:19 PM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALDORF, Md. (Gray News) - A man in Maryland was charged with arson and murder after he deliberately set a house on fire, killing a woman and a baby, according to police.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Vincent Anthony Fisher II, 46, was charged Thursday with first-degree arson and murder.

According to the sheriff’s office, first responders were called to a home in Waldorf (about 30 miles south of Washington, D.C.) on March 31 for a report of an altercation and a fire. After the fire was extinguished, investigators found Rashawn Cline, 27, and her daughter, Dashawn Cline, 1, dead inside the home.

The victims were the daughter and the granddaughter of Fisher’s girlfriend.

During the investigation, officials determined the fire was deliberately set, and the medical examiner ruled the deaths as homicides as a result of the fire.

Fisher, who also lived at the residence, was identified as the suspect and was immediately arrested. He was also charged with assaulting another resident of the house during an altercation that happened just before the fire was set, the sheriff’s office said.

Fisher is being held at the Charles County Detention Center and was denied bond.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Naomi Irion’s family shares photos of desert memorial
Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward DRiver
Troy Driver held without bail for kidnapping and murder charges
Ronnie and Beverly Barker
UPDATE: Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert
A crash is investigated on S. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on April 2, 2022.
Three suffer life-threatening injuries in east Reno crash
Jeffery Limpert
City of Reno employee booked into Washoe County jail

Latest News

A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
GRAPHIC: Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station
Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to...
Police: Teen dies after boys shoot at each other while wearing body armor
Apprenticeships offer college credit while working contracted jobs and getting paid a...
Local apprenticeship opportunities available in multiple building trades
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more
Eleven people were injured in a “major collision” Friday night in Austin, Texas, involving...
Vehicle collides with food truck in Austin, Texas; 11 hurt