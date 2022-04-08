Advertisement

Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says

The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he dropped her off. A photo of the dog lying in the shelter’s lobby went viral.(Senatobia-Tate County Animal Shelter)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:50 AM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENATOBIA, Miss. (Gray News) - A homeless teenager surrendered his dog to an animal shelter because he could no longer provide proper care to the animal, according to the shelter.

The Senatobia-Tate County Animal Shelter in Mississippi said a 17-year-old surrendered his dog to the shelter Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the shelter said that the teen lives under a bridge and walked all the way to the shelter, where he asked the staff to please take his dog because he couldn’t afford to keep her.

The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he dropped her off. A photo of the dog lying in the shelter’s lobby went viral.

“This is where she laid after her owner surrendered her today with her plastic bag of dog food and a blanket. She is devastated,” the caption reads.

The shelter received an outpouring of interest on how to help both the dog and the homeless teen. On Friday, the shelter said the teen now has a place to stay and will soon be getting his dog back.

The shelter is hoping to get the dog spayed and get enough flea, tick and heartworm prevention to last at least a year.

If you would like to help the dog and her owner, you can donate through PayPal to the user account fosasenatobia@gmail.com, and mention “Jada” in your comment.

“I hope his selfless actions have made people think about the animals in this community - they deserve a chance, they don’t deserve to be dumped anywhere,” the shelter’s Facebook post reads. “Thanks everyone for your concern for both of them - the response from people everywhere has been touching.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Naomi Irion’s family shares photos of desert memorial
Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward DRiver
Troy Driver held without bail for kidnapping and murder charges
Ronnie and Beverly Barker
UPDATE: Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert
A crash is investigated on S. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on April 2, 2022.
Three suffer life-threatening injuries in east Reno crash
Jeffery Limpert
City of Reno employee booked into Washoe County jail

Latest News

A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
GRAPHIC: Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station
Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to...
Police: Teen dies after boys shoot at each other while wearing body armor
Apprenticeships offer college credit while working contracted jobs and getting paid a...
Local apprenticeship opportunities available in multiple building trades
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more
Eleven people were injured in a “major collision” Friday night in Austin, Texas, involving...
Vehicle collides with food truck in Austin, Texas; 11 hurt