Forum addresses rise in domestic violence in the Latinx community

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During the pandemic, there has been a rise in domestic violence across all ethnic and racial groups.

In response to this increase, the nonprofit Latino Arte and Culture hosted a first-of-its-kind forum to address the issue, particularly in the Latinx community.

More than a handful of people gathered Thursday night at the Reno Little Theater in-person and virtually to discuss and learn about the services organizations, such as Tu Casa Latina, the Domestic Violence Resource Center, Sexual Assault Support Services of Northern Nevada and the Reno Police Department offer to victims of domestic abuse.

“We’ve had a lot of people calling us for shelter and for restraining orders,” said Sylvia Gonzalez, Director of Client Services at DVRC. “A lot of times people will tell them (victims), ‘Why do you stay? You can just leave.’ It’s not that easy. They’re afraid of losing their children, immigration. They’re afraid of calling the police because if you call the police or get a restraining order against the person, the batter, that’s going to make them more mad. So, we want to let them know, yes, there’s help out there, yes, you can go to the shelter and we can help you every step of the way.”

At one point during the pandemic, DVRC says its shelter saw a 100 percent increase, to the point where they had to get hotel rooms for those in need.

“Some people, they don’t want to see it, they don’t want to say it,” said Hanedina ‘Nedy’ Tollerstad, who attended the forum. “It’s about being able to educate yourself for the betterment of everybody in the community.”

During the forum, panelists discussed forensic exams in the case of sexual abuse and a new text line being launched by DVRC for victims, after many contacted the organization through email during the pandemic.

One topic brought up during the forum was what to do if you think your neighbor is being abused. The answer? Wait for a moment when the abuser is not present and share resources with the victim, or call the police if you think it is a life or death situation.

Latino Arte and Culture is the only organization in northern Nevada that presents cultural and artistic events that educate and create awareness about issues that affect the community, such as domestic and sexual violence.

These organizations want to emphasize their services are also available in Spanish and help is not just for women. You do not need to file a police report or restraining order prior to seeking services and you won’t be turned away because of your immigration status.

