Community invited to twist and shout at sock hop style fundraiser for local charities

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saturday, April 16 you’re invited to step back into a time when poodle skirts, white t-shirts with highwater jeans and Sadie Oxford shoes were all the rage. The Spill with Hannah and Charity Music Tours are hosting the first ever Twist and Shout Sock Hop to benefit abused children in Northern Nevada.

Hannah Hoobyar, the event’s host, stopped by Morning Break to talk about how she wants this event to help as many kids in the region as possible.

Tickets are a minimum $10 donation (click here to purchase). All the money raised will benefit local organizations like The Children’s Cabinet, Sierra Association of Foster Families and Washoe CASA Foundation.

The whole family is invited to this amazing event at The Alpine on Saturday, April 16 from 6-10 p.m. Click here for more information.

