‘What Matters to You’ series launch

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond is launching a series called, “What Matters to You.”

He will use journalistic principles to help you have more freedom, more money in your bank account, more options for your kids, more say in the decisions made by your local government, and to expose people or organizations with the potential to do harm to you.

Please submit your “What Matters to You” story suggestions by emailing Noah.Bond@Gray.tv. Please type “What Matters to You” in the subject line.

Bond became the evening anchor at KOLO 8 News in 2014. He says he loves the truth and will strive to find it and share it with you. He has a track record of not allowing outside forces to taint and mire the facts he finds.

He also strives to share the information he finds in a fair and compassionate way for all involved in every report.

Bond launched a news series called “Made in Nevada” in March of 2017.

The reports revealed the economic heart-beat of northern Nevada and gave you a clearer picture of the growing economic prosperity across our region.

It aired for three years and ended as the global pandemic began in March of 2020.

He then pulled double-duty anchoring during the pandemic while also shooting, writing, and editing daily reports about Nevadans struggling to get unemployment compensation despite the government mandate forcing people out of work.

The reports helped most of the people who were featured get the financial help they needed.

Bond also launched a small series featuring local church congregations and their leaders during the pandemic following concerns from the community when Nevada’s top elected official unequally regulated first amendment rights.

Gov. Sisolak placed a 50 person flat cap on indoor worship services while at the same time he treated secular organizations and assemblies better.

They included casinos, restaurants and bars, amusement and theme parks, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, and mass protests.

Months later, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley and all churches in Nevada stating the directive from Gov. Sisolak, “If enforced will cause irreparable harm.”

The Court directed elected leaders in Nevada not to impose attendance limitations on in-person services.

Bond will fight just as hard for the LGBTQ Community and secular group in similar cases where unequal treatment is applied in our communities.

His aim is to promote balance, fairness, and harmony between all people regardless of race, sex, age, or gender.

After all, we all call northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe home. We’re one regional family.

Please submit your "What Matters to You" story suggestions by emailing Bond at Noah.Bond@Gray.tv.

