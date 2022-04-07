Sparks Fire Chief announces retirement following vote of no confidence

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks announced Thursday that Fire Chief Jim Reid will retire after nearly 26 years with the city.

In a letter to City Manager Neil Krutz, Chief Reid said in part:

“After a month or so of thinking, praying and many thoughtful discussions with my wife about my time with the City of Sparks, I have decided to retire from the city when my contract ends on June 30, 2022.”

“I will miss him for a host of reasons, both professional and personal,” said Krutz. “His work ethic is incredible and his mantra of ‘an honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay’ is something for all of us aspire to. I am grateful for his service to the City of Sparks. He has truly been a model public servant.”

Chief Reid’s resignation comes amid backlash from Firefighters Local 1265 which in March announced a vote of no confidence, making 16 claims against the chief.

Chief Reid issued this statement on March 14 in response to the no-confidence vote: “I deeply care about the employees at the Sparks Fire Department, many of whom I’ve worked with for more than 20 years. I am extremely disappointed that union representatives have chosen to shut down communication with me and have instead decided to air their frustrations publicly.”

