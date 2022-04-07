She checked her text messages and found a death threat

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ace Pascual says she checked her phone for any messages Sunday and found herself reading a death threat.

“Read carefully,” it began, “This is Jorge Miranda, I am in charge of the Sinaloa cartel, this is not a joke. i was paid to kill you.” The text went on to offer to forget the whole thing for $5,000 and, if she went to authorities, he would show up at her home and kill her and her family.

“I just thought why would someone be messaging me this. It had to be a scam.”

In fact, it had scam written all over it. Plus she was an unlikely target. “I just graduated. I’m a college kid. I don’t have any money.”

We’ve done a number of stories on similar scams and Pascual was familiar with them. They usually involve something like a supposed speeding violation and threaten an arrest warrant. This was on a whole different level. a scam almost certainly, but not so easily shrugged off. “I had to really question myself, how much of a scam do i think this is to go around telling everybody?”

“Anytime you receive a threat like that it’s concerning,” says Reno Police spokesman Officer Stephen Greenlee, “Especially when there are graphic images attached to it, it definitely would be concerning to the public.”

It turns out she wasn’t the only person to receive the text.

“I was just actually talking to another officer about this and he’d received this scam a few months back,” says Greenlee. “It might not be one 0f the more common ones that we see, but it’s been around. It’s known.”

In the end, she did the right thing. she didn’t respond. She did check with other family members and she reported it.

The text was a serious crime. If caught, the scammer could be charged with extortion. It’s unlikely that will happen.

The cybercrimes investigators at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office checked out the phone number it came from. They say it’s associated with four people who almost certainly have no idea their number was being used. The scammers were using an internet base line to hijack--or ‘spoof’ their number. That makes it nearly impossible to trace.

All of this leaves us to chalk this up as a timely reminder that these scams exist and what to do and not do if you’re targeted.

“It is disturbing,” says Greenlee. Try to stay calm in that situation, Just report it and then don’t respond.”

There are certain red flags to help you spot fake text messages. Here are some tips: https://www.bbb.org/all/spot-a-scam/how-to-spot-a-phony-text-message

