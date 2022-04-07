Reno home fire intentionally set; information sought

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Wednesday afternoon fire near Plumb Lane and Lakeside Drive was intentionally set, the Reno Fire Department said Thursday.

The fire at 1699 Ordway Ave. started outside and burned into the home and the attic.

The fire department asks anyone with information or video related to the fire call fire investigators at 775-334-2300 or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

