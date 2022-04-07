Advertisement

Reno home fire intentionally set; information sought

The scene of a fire at 1699 Ordway Ave. in Reno. The Reno Fire Department said it was arson.
The scene of a fire at 1699 Ordway Ave. in Reno. The Reno Fire Department said it was arson.(Reno Fire Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:29 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Wednesday afternoon fire near Plumb Lane and Lakeside Drive was intentionally set, the Reno Fire Department said Thursday.

The fire at 1699 Ordway Ave. started outside and burned into the home and the attic.

The fire department asks anyone with information or video related to the fire call fire investigators at 775-334-2300 or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

