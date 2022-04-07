Newton Learning Center has helped hundreds of students with autism get the individualized education they deserve

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Most people know that April is Autism Awareness Month, but not many Northern Nevadans know that Newton Learning Center right here in Reno provides excellent education for students of all ages who are on the upper-level of the autism spectrum. The school is a 501c3 non-profit that operates outside the Washoe County school system and relies on fundraising, donations and grants to serve its kids.

This month, they are actively spreading the word of all the ways they provide for kids academically, socially and emotionally. Many students have tried traditional public education or homeschooling but have not thrived until attending Newton Learning Center.

Founded in 2008, Newton Learning Center is the Reno branch of Second Start which is in San Jose, Calif. Director, RJ Larrieu, has been with the Reno school from its conception and has seen how life-changing an educational system like theirs can be for kids with autism. Unlike traditional K-12 schools, NLC students are not divided by grades but rather by their academic strengths and weaknesses. The classrooms are color-coded instead of numerical to remove the stigma around students who might be in a “younger grade” for certain classes. NLC also allows students to stay until they’re 22 years old if that’s how long it takes for them to get their standard diploma and confidently enter the world.

The Newton Learning Center wants the whole Northern Nevada community to rally behind them and their kids. This month, they’re giving everyone the opportunity to to contribute to their organization with the 4th Annual Newton Invitational Golf Tournament and Dinner on Saturday, April 30.

Check in starts at 11 a.m.; the game starts at 1 p.m. at the Washoe County Golf Course (2601 Foley Way)

Tickets are $150 for one person or $550 for a group of four. Ticket prices include the green fee, cart, range balls and dinner. And if you’re not a golfer, you can come for the food and drinks for just $50.

There will also be raffle prizes, including for the first time ever, two chances to complete the hole-in-one-challenge for $1 million!

Then Saturday, June 18, Newton Learning Center is hosting the Reno Big Wheel Races fundraiser. Stay updated on this developing event by clicking here.

