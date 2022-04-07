Katey’s Craft Corner: Jesenia Figeuroa from Artistas Paint and Craft Studio shows us how to sculpt clay gnomes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Time to get your hands dirty! Jesenia Figeuroa has loved sculpting with clay for years and has perfected the art of making her own clay gnomes without the use of a mold. She stopped by Morning Break to show how easy it is to make them, even if your first few won’t look nearly as pretty as hers!

Supplies:

Air dry clay

Sharp tool / tooth pick

Cloth mat

Acrylic paint

Spray sealer

Water

Watch this interview for Jesenia’s instructions. You can also take classes, host parties or just try your hand at something new at Artistas Paint and Craft Studio in Fernley. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for more information.

