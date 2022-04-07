Advertisement

Google rolls out feature that lets you search using images

On Thursday, Google unveiled a new search option that allows you to combine text and images in...
On Thursday, Google unveiled a new search option that allows you to combine text and images in a single question.(Google via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:51 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Google just rolled out a new feature to make it easier for users to search for things that are hard to describe.

On Thursday, the company unveiled a new search option that allows you to combine text and images in a single question.

For example, you can take a picture of a couch, upload it along with the word “chair,” and you’ll be able to find ones that are similar.

A Google executive says the multi-search feature is experimental for now.

It’s available for U.S. users with the lens feature on Google’s mobile app.

At the moment, it’s expected to be used for shopping-related searches.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Naomi Irion’s family shares photos of desert memorial
Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward DRiver
Troy Driver held without bail for kidnapping and murder charges
Ronnie and Beverly Barker
UPDATE: Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert
A crash is investigated on S. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on April 2, 2022.
Three suffer life-threatening injuries in east Reno crash
Jeffery Limpert
City of Reno employee booked into Washoe County jail

Latest News

Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and...
Musk says Tesla will build vehicle designed to be a robotaxi
Reno hits road in Las Vegas to open season; home opener April 12
Reno Aces gear up for Opening Day
A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
GRAPHIC: Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station
Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to...
Police: Teen dies after boys shoot at each other while wearing body armor
Apprenticeships offer college credit while working contracted jobs and getting paid a...
Local apprenticeship opportunities available in multiple building trades