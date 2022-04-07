Advertisement

Forecasters predict above-average hurricane season

Forecaster are predicting 19 named storms this season, which is five more than normal, and nine...
Forecaster are predicting 19 named storms this season, which is five more than normal, and nine are expected to become major hurricanes.(NOAA Satellites)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:59 AM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Experts are warning to be prepared for an above-average hurricane season this year.

The Tropical Meteorology Project team at Colorado State University released its Atlantic basin hurricane forecast Thursday.

Forecasters are predicting 19 named storms this season, which is five more than normal, and nine are expected to become hurricanes.

According to CSU, four of those hurricanes are predicted to be major hurricanes, reaching category three or higher.

Scientists say the increased activity is largely due to the natural phenomenon known as La Niña.

It creates colder than average ocean temperatures at the equator, which inhibits winds that prevent hurricanes from forming, making them more likely to develop.

Forecasters also say advances in satellite technology have enabled them to detect weaker storms they previously wouldn’t have known about – one reason we see more storms being named.

Atlantic Seasonal Hurricane Activity for 2022 from Colorado State University
Atlantic Seasonal Hurricane Activity for 2022 from Colorado State University(Colorado State University)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Naomi Irion’s family shares photos of desert memorial
Ronnie and Beverly Barker
UPDATE: Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert
Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward DRiver
Bail hearing for Naomi Irion suspect Troy Driver moved to Friday
Naomi Irion's family pleads for her safe return at a news conference on March 17, 2022.
Irion family reacts to the discovery of Naomi’s body
A crash is investigated on S. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on April 2, 2022.
Three suffer life-threatening injuries in east Reno crash

Latest News

FILE - The USS Milwaukee, a Freedom-class of littoral combat ship, cruises underway as an MQ-8B...
US Navy intends to decommission some of its newest warships
A Peeps Exhibition has opened in a Wisconsin art museum.
All about Peeps: Art museum home for Peeps-inspired artwork
A Peeps Exhibition has opened in a Wisconsin art museum.
Peeps back on display at Wisconsin art museum
KOLO 8's Crystal Garcia spent the day at Great Basin Brewing Company in Reno, NV.
Celebrating National Beer Day with local brewing company
Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of...
Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine begs for help