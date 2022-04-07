Advertisement

Ex-inmate from Nevada convicted in 2nd hammer killing

Defendant Alex Ewing sits during opening statements in his murder trial, Tuesday, July 27,...
Defendant Alex Ewing sits during opening statements in his murder trial, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in an Arapahoe County Court in Centennial, Colo.(Philip B. Poston | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:11 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A former Nevada prison inmate has been found guilty of murder in Colorado, his second conviction in a long-unsolved killing involving a hammer in the Denver area nearly 40 years ago.

Jurors found Alex Ewing guilty in the killing of Patricia Smith in Lakewood in 1984 on Thursday after more than four hours of deliberations.

Last year, Ewing was convicted of killing three members of a family in another Denver suburb six days after Smith was killed. He was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences for killing Bruce and Debra Bennett and their 7-year-old daughter Melissa in Aurora.

Ewing was identified as a suspect in both cases in 2018 through DNA evidence while in imprisoned in Nevada, where he was convicted of attacking a couple in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson in 1984 with an ax handle in their bedroom. The results of a DNA sample taken from Ewing were linked with DNA eventually developed from evidence taken from the scenes of the Colorado killings.

