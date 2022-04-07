Award-winning Fifty Fifty Brewing Co. expanding to Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Today is National Beer Day, and the Reno area has many breweries where people can celebrate. Fifty Fifty Brewing Company is located in Truckee, California, and is expanding to the Midtown District in Reno.

This small mountain town beer company is one of the first in the United States to put beer bourbon barrels to age for an extended period.

Last month, they won at three gold medals and a silver at the Best of Craft Beer Awards for two of their Eclipse beers and two of their lagers- the Tahoe Pilsner and Peak Pilsner. All were awarded out of 482 craft breweries nationwide.

The company will be opening a pub-style facility at the Reno Public Market Food Hall. This location will include a ten-barrel system and more small experimental batches and fan favorites.

“We really strive to make the highest quality beer we possibly can and really drinkable, Ethan Lennox, Head of Brewing at Fifty Fifty shared, “I think the fact that we won in two larger categories which are really hard to brew in general, but also very drinkable just kind of showcases our talent,” Lennox said.

The craft beers will continue to have local and Nevada-based ingredients, Dana Fleming is the Lead Brewer and shared besides creating the best beers possible, how their brewery is apart from the rest,

“We’re growing, we’re expanding. It’s an ambitious company, but it’s still a mom-and-pop company. Our owners, Andy and Alicia, have been there since day one building this place from the ground up,” Fleming said.

Our area is filled with craft breweries, so if you choose to celebrate, here’s an opportunity to support local businesses.

For more on Fifty Fifty Brewing Co., click here.

