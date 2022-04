RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Expect wild swings in the weather through next week. Much warmer weather is in the forecast for the rest of the week, followed by a big temperature drop over the weekend and into next week. This comes with a much colder system that may also bring some rain and snow showers. Keep your outdoor plans, and wardrobe, flexible. -Jeff