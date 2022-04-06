Advertisement

Stolen car report leads to drug bust in Portola

By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:07 PM PDT
PORTOLA, Calif. (KOLO) -Discovery of a car reported to be stolen led to the arrest of a Portola man Tuesday on drug and weapons charges, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Christopher James Cortina, 36, was booked into the Plumas County jail on $500,000 bail after detectives allegedly found methamphetamine, cocaine, hundreds of Xanax and MDMA pills, anabolic steroids, LSD tabs, psilocybin mushrooms, several pounds of packaged marijuana, several commonly abused prescription medications, scales, packaging, cash, several ghost guns, a loaded AR-15 style rifle and jigs used to make firearms, the sheriff’s office said. Cortina is a convicted felon for prior drud sales, the sheriff’s office said.

On Tuesday at about 3:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of a vehicle stolen from Reno parked in front of his home in the 3500 block of Grizzly Road in Portola. Cortina was also arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle. That led to the search of the home and the discovery of the alleged drug and gun violations.

