Soulful Seeds Our Place Garden breaking ground

By Karlie Drew
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:44 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Teaching life skills through gardening, the local non-profit, Soulful Seeds, is helping those in transition cultivate a new life.

Today at 9:30 a.m., the RISE OUR Place garden will be breaking ground and continuing its mission statement of helping those who are vulnerable. All the vendors, donors, board of directors, and volunteers will be acknowledged for their work in making this garden possible.

This neighborhood garden has been in the works for the past couple of years. It will give those coming out of addiction and homelessness a chance to learn about sustainable living through gardening.

The garden beds they have placed now will be harvested in the next couple of months.

Earstin Whitten, the Co-Founder and President of Soulful Seeds mentioned what a growing project like this means to the non-profit and the community,

“The fact that different resources in the community have come together and see the value of giving people the opportunity to do something while they are in their current situation, that’s been a rewarding experience,” Whitten said.

Seeds of Bok Choy, Swiss chard, Kale and other leafy greens, and other leafy greens will be planted today. This growing project will give members of Our Place gardening skills so they have them no matter where they live.

For more information on Soulful Seeds, click here.

