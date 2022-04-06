The Road Ahead with RTC: Take Transit

SPONSORED: Prices are going up at the pump. That’s why the RTC is urging you to ‘dump the pump’ and take transit instead, if you are able to! Our 31-day passes cost just $65, or $32.50 if you qualify for a reduced fare. Or, if you are just going to be out and about for a day, our day passes are $3 for regular fare, or $1.50 for reduced fare. It’s very affordable, and certainly less expensive than filling up your tank. You can ride the bus all day for less than a gallon of gas!

There are many benefits to taking transit, beyond just saving money! As our community grows, taking public transit is one way to help relieve traffic congestion and create cleaner air. Of course, you will immediately save money on gas, but there are other costs that you’ll see go down, too, such as wear-and-tear on your personal car. Taking transit will also give you extra time on your commute to relax, read, catch up on work or text your friends.

It’s easy to plan your trip! If you haven’t used public transit before, just head to our website, rtcwashoe.com. From there, click on public transportation, enter your starting and destination locations, and plan your trip! You can also call customer service during business hours at 348-RIDE and they can help you. Remember, not all locations are served by transit, so be sure to plan your trip in advance.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.