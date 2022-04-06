Reno man arrested for alleged elder abuse

WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man is facing multiple felony charges after an elderly woman reported he was keeping her in her home and not caring for her.

Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on U.S. 395 in south Washoe Valley on Monday. The elderly woman reportedly sent emails to a friend to report the situation involving a man not known to her, which prompted deputies to check on her.

When they arrived at the home, a man answered the door and would not let deputies on the property. Eventually, they got the man to cooperate and were able to enter the home. Deputies say the victim was in poor health and the house was in disarray. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

After further investigation, the man at the home, identified as 57-year-old Luis Cortez of Reno, was arrested. According to WCSO, Cortez was booked for kidnapping, neglect of an elder, and exploitation and isolation of an elder or vulnerable person.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.