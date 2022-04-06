Advertisement

Reno man arrested for alleged elder abuse

Luis Cortez was arrested by WCSO deputies for alleged elder abuse.
Luis Cortez was arrested by WCSO deputies for alleged elder abuse.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:41 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man is facing multiple felony charges after an elderly woman reported he was keeping her in her home and not caring for her.

Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on U.S. 395 in south Washoe Valley on Monday. The elderly woman reportedly sent emails to a friend to report the situation involving a man not known to her, which prompted deputies to check on her.

When they arrived at the home, a man answered the door and would not let deputies on the property. Eventually, they got the man to cooperate and were able to enter the home. Deputies say the victim was in poor health and the house was in disarray. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

After further investigation, the man at the home, identified as 57-year-old Luis Cortez of Reno, was arrested. According to WCSO, Cortez was booked for kidnapping, neglect of an elder, and exploitation and isolation of an elder or vulnerable person.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Naomi Irion’s family shares photos of desert memorial
Ronnie and Beverly Barker
UPDATE: Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert
Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward DRiver
Bail hearing for Naomi Irion suspect Troy Driver moved to Friday
A crash is investigated on S. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on April 2, 2022.
Three suffer life-threatening injuries in east Reno crash
Jeffery Limpert
City of Reno employee booked into Washoe County jail

Latest News

Nonprofit hosts domestic violence forum
Forum addresses rise of domestic violence in the Latinx community
TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada
Spring performances set to start at TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada
bac
What’s happening at the Brewery Arts Center
KOLO 8's Crystal Garcia spent the day at Great Basin Brewing Company in Reno, NV.
Celebrating National Beer Day with local brewing company
Jennifer Cantley & family
Local officials, activists urge action on climate change