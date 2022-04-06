Lyon County deputies looking for suspects in Silver Springs armed robbery

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Silver Strike Casino in Silver Springs around 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to deputies, two men wearing masks entered the casino and took an unknown amount of cash. The men then left in a white, GMC-type SUV with tinted windows and a roof rack. The car was last seen heading west on Highway 50. Deputies believe they drove over USA Parkway towards Interstate 80.

The suspects are described as either white or Hispanic men. One was wearing a black hoodie, blue mask, blue pants, and blue latex gloves. He was also carrying a semi-automatic handgun. The other was wearing a black jacket, gray sweatshirt, a white N95-type mask, and black Vans-type shoes.

The sheriff’s office is currently working on providing photos and video surveillance for this investigation.

If you have information about this incident or the subjects involved, please call Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 775-577-5023, or report online through the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office website.

You can also call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, and can always remain anonymous.

