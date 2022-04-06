Just Between Friends hosts huge bi-annual consignment sale at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:56 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Looking for ways to save a lot of money on toys, clothes, accessories and other household items? The Just Between Friends Sale is going on at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center April 6-10. This event only happens twice a year and families can save 50-90% off retail prices.
Cathleen Lynch, the assistant event coordinator for Just Between Friends, stopped by Morning Break to let people know about this week’s event.
Event Dates:
- Wednesday 4/6 - Presale Day, 11am - 8pm ($5-15 presale ticket required)
- Thursday 4/7 - Opening Day, 10am - 8pm ($3 at the door; FREE with ticket)
- Friday 4/8 - Open All Day, 10am - 8pm ($3 at the door; FREE with ticket)
- Saturday 4/9 - 50% Off Day, 9am - 6pm ($3 at the door; FREE with ticket)
- Sunday 4/10 - 50-75% Off Day, 9am-12pm (no ticket required)
The next consignment sale will be in September so to become a consigner, click here.
