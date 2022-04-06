Advertisement

Just Between Friends hosts huge bi-annual consignment sale at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:56 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Looking for ways to save a lot of money on toys, clothes, accessories and other household items? The Just Between Friends Sale is going on at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center April 6-10. This event only happens twice a year and families can save 50-90% off retail prices.

Cathleen Lynch, the assistant event coordinator for Just Between Friends, stopped by Morning Break to let people know about this week’s event.

Event Dates:

  • Wednesday 4/6 - Presale Day, 11am - 8pm ($5-15 presale ticket required)
  • Thursday 4/7 - Opening Day, 10am - 8pm ($3 at the door; FREE with ticket)
  • Friday 4/8 - Open All Day, 10am - 8pm ($3 at the door; FREE with ticket)
  • Saturday 4/9 - 50% Off Day, 9am - 6pm ($3 at the door; FREE with ticket)
  • Sunday 4/10 - 50-75% Off Day, 9am-12pm (no ticket required)

For tickets, click here.

The next consignment sale will be in September so to become a consigner, click here.

You can also follow Just Between Friends - Reno on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Naomi Irion’s family shares photos of desert memorial
Ronnie and Beverly Barker
UPDATE: Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert
Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward DRiver
Bail hearing for Naomi Irion suspect Troy Driver moved to Friday
A crash is investigated on S. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on April 2, 2022.
Three suffer life-threatening injuries in east Reno crash
Jeffery Limpert
City of Reno employee booked into Washoe County jail

Latest News

Nonprofit hosts domestic violence forum
Forum addresses rise of domestic violence in the Latinx community
TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada
Spring performances set to start at TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada
bac
What’s happening at the Brewery Arts Center
KOLO 8's Crystal Garcia spent the day at Great Basin Brewing Company in Reno, NV.
Celebrating National Beer Day with local brewing company
Jennifer Cantley & family
Local officials, activists urge action on climate change