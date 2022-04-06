Advertisement

Family Time: How to make this Easter more memorable for your kids

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:48 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Holidays come and go so fast, but creating family traditions help make memories last. This Easter, try something new with the whole family that brings everyone together year after year.

Kacey Queen, the co-founder of Nevada Moms, the #1 Family Guide in Nevada, is now a regular contributor to KOLO 8′s Morning Break. In the show’s new segment, “Family Time,” Queen will share fun activities to do as a family, places in the area to visit with your family and words of encouragement to inspire your family.

Wednesday, she shared the ways she’s making this Easter memorable for her kids including making Easter houses, baking resurrection rolls, hiding Easter baskets and teaching the biblical story of Easter through Resurrection Eggs.

For more ways to make Easter special, visit the Nevada Moms website. Plus, if you want to stay updated on what’s happening in the area, follow the Northern Nevada Moms Facebook page.

