Dragonfly Energy honored as NCET’s Technology Company of the Year

By John Macaluso
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:13 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dragonfly Energy has been honored as the Technology Company of the Year by Nevada’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology (NCET).

Dragonfly Energy is headquartered in Reno and has been in the area since 2014. In that time, they’ve become leaders in Lithium-ion battery technology. Their batteries are used in RVs, boats, and off the grid solar system.

They’re developing the Lithium-ion batteries as an alternative to lead acid deep cycle batteries.

“It’s a lot cheaper over the lifetime of the battery,” said Dr. Denis Pharis, Co-Founder and CEO of Dragonfly Energy. “It’s actually safer. It’s non-toxic. They’re very reliable. They’re really light. They’re about one fifth the weight of a led acid battery. So it’s really just a great alternative.”

The batteries are put together in Reno, but the cells are manufactured overseas. Dragonfly Energy’s plan is to on-shore the manufacturing of those cells and, in the process, make them even better.

The NCET Technology Awards celebrate people and companies in Northern Nevada who have impacted the technology community. Awards have already been announced, but the award ceremony will be held on Thursday, April 7.

You can find more information on Dragonfly Energy here and the NCET Technology Awards here.

