Baby Animals Days at Andelin Family Farm

By Denise Wong
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:09 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s that time of year again. The Baby Animal Days and Tulip Festival event is returning to Andelin Family Farm, giving folks of all ages a chance to get up close with baby goats, chicks and more.  There are also barnyard games and activities.  It’s not only a tradition for the Andelin Family in Spanish Springs, but families throughout Northern Nevada.

The Andelins stopped by KOLO 8 News Now for a live interview to talk about what this event means for families who want a fun experience outdoors and on the farm.

The event opens this Thursday, April 7 and runs through April 30.  It’s open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.  You can now buy your tickets online at andelinfamilyfarm.com.

