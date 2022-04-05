Advertisement

Ye no longer performing at Coachella

This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts...
This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California.(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:58 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West, will no longer be performing at Coachella this month.

Ye had been set to be one of the headliners at the upcoming music festival, along with Billie Eilish and Harry Styles.

A source close to the rapper said Ye did not want to take the stage amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Ye has also been in a feud with “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah. He was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after posting a racial slur aimed at Noah, who is South African.

According to multiple sources, Ye’s performance at Sunday’s Grammy Awards was canceled. He did not attend the event, but he did win two Grammys.

Coachella is held over two weekends at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. This year, it’s set to take place April 15-17 and April 22-24.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Naomi Irion’s family shares photos of desert memorial
Ronnie and Beverly Barker
UPDATE: Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert
Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward DRiver
Bail hearing for Naomi Irion suspect Troy Driver moved to Friday
Naomi Irion's family pleads for her safe return at a news conference on March 17, 2022.
Irion family reacts to the discovery of Naomi’s body
A crash is investigated on S. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on April 2, 2022.
Three suffer life-threatening injuries in east Reno crash

Latest News

FILE - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference in Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Jan....
Michigan governor sues to secure abortion rights, vacate ban
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Senate poised to confirm Jackson to Supreme Court
Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of...
Ukraine appeals for weapons as fight looms on eastern front
Best of Craft Beers award winning brews
Award-winning Fifty Fifty Brewing Co. expanding to Reno
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
4th day of deliberations starts in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot