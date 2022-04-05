Suspect sought in possible road rage shooting on I-80

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are looking for the driver involved in a possible road rage incident who fired shots at another vehicle on Interstate 80.

It happened April 2, 2022 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on eastbound I-80 between Wells Avenue and Pyramid Way.

The suspect vehicle is described as an unknown make/model, light-colored hatchback/SUV. The driver is described as a Caucasian man, with long dark hair, between 25 and 35 years old.

The victim was driving a white GMC Acadia SUV.

The suspect was reportedly yelling at the victim and driving recklessly before shooting at the victim and striking the GMC twice.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to call Nevada State Police at 775-687-0400 or contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or online at secretwitness.com and reference case #220400137.

