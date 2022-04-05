Advertisement

Suspect sought in possible road rage shooting on I-80

Road rage graphic
Road rage graphic(MGN)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:46 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are looking for the driver involved in a possible road rage incident who fired shots at another vehicle on Interstate 80.

It happened April 2, 2022 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on eastbound I-80 between Wells Avenue and Pyramid Way.

The suspect vehicle is described as an unknown make/model, light-colored hatchback/SUV. The driver is described as a Caucasian man, with long dark hair, between 25 and 35 years old.

The victim was driving a white GMC Acadia SUV.

The suspect was reportedly yelling at the victim and driving recklessly before shooting at the victim and striking the GMC twice.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to call Nevada State Police at 775-687-0400 or contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or online at secretwitness.com and reference case #220400137.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Naomi Irion’s family shares photos of desert memorial
Ronnie and Beverly Barker
UPDATE: Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert
Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward DRiver
Bail hearing for Naomi Irion suspect Troy Driver moved to Friday
Naomi Irion's family pleads for her safe return at a news conference on March 17, 2022.
Irion family reacts to the discovery of Naomi’s body
A crash is investigated on S. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on April 2, 2022.
Three suffer life-threatening injuries in east Reno crash

Latest News

Best of Craft Beers award winning brews
Award-winning Fifty Fifty Brewing Co. expanding to Reno
Lawsuits challenge No Surprise Act
No Surprises Act
No Surprises Act
WNC and DETR launch ROADS Project
WNC and DETR launch ‘ROADS Project’ to help unemployed and underemployed Nevadans
mimosa day crawl
Crawl Reno Launches New Mimosa Day Crawl