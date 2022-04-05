Advertisement

Renown provides update on moving away from North American Partners in Anesthesia

Renown Health logo.
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:31 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Renown leaders held a virtual press conference on Tuesday to provide more insight into the current dispute with North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA). On April 1, the contract between dozens of northern Nevada anesthesiologists and NAPA expired, paving the way for 41 physicians to be employed by Renown.

Interim Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Thomas Graf, said during the meeting that patients at Renown would not experience any significant disruptions in service during the transition. He also stated that Renown would cover the costs of any legal ramifications brought against anesthesiologists who left NAPA. The anesthesiologists were under a non-compete clause forbidding them from continuing to work at any local hospital not under contract with NAPA.

Dr. Graf said 3 more anesthesiologists were hired this week, and there are about a dozen more who could be hired next month after their contracts with NAPA are up.

Click here to see previous coverage and NAPA’s response to the issue.

