Troy Driver held without bail for kidnapping and murder charges

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - APRIL 8 UPDATE: Troy Driver is being held in the Yerington jail with no bail for charges related to the kidnapping and murder of Naomi Irion.

He appeared via Zoom at a hearing Friday, April 8 at the Canal Township Justice Court.

Court documents filed Friday morning show Richard Davies has been appointed as lead counsel for Driver with Mario Walther serving as co-counsel.

According to an amended criminal complaint, Driver shot and killed 18-year-old Irion before burying her body in the desert.

Terri Russell will have a full update on Friday’s hearing on KOLO 8 News Now at 4 p.m.

APRIL 6 UPDATE: Troy Driver’s bail hearing on charges he kidnapped and murdered Naomi Irion has been moved from Wednesday to Friday, according to a stipulation filed Wednesday.

The stipulation was signed by Lyon County Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian C. Haslem and Driver defense lawyers Richard P. Davies of Reno and Mario R. Walther of Dayton.

APRIL 5 UPDATE: An amended criminal complaint filed Tuesday charges the suspect in Naomi Irion’s kidnapping and killing with First Degree Murder and alleges he killed her by shooting her before burying her body in the desert.

The complaint also alleges Troy Driver buried her body between March 12 and March 25 in an attempt to conceal the murder. According to the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office, Irion died from gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

Driver is also accused of destroying Irion’s cell phone and also allegedly disposed of the tires on his truck in an effort to cover up the crime.

According to the complaint, the crime started March 12 at 1550 E. Newlands Drive, the Walmart in Fernley where Irion was abducted.

Driver is also charged with robbery and burglary, accused of driving off in Irion’s car with her inside on March 12.

According to the complaint, all of the alleged crimes happened at various locations in Lyon, Churchill, Pershing, Humboldt and Eureka counties.

READ THE AMENDED COMPLAINT HERE:

Driver was expected to face a judge in court on Tuesday, April 5. According to two stipulations filed on April 4 in Canal Township Justice Court, the pretrial hearing will now happen May 10, 2022. A preliminary hearing set for April 12 will also now happen May 10 as a status hearing.

For more stories related to this investigation, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.