Northern Nevada HOPES co-founder looks back on the last 25 years of service

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday, April 8, Northern Nevada HOPES will celebrate its 25th anniversary of providing medical, behavioral health and wrap-around care to over 12,000 northern Nevadans.

Dr. Trudy Larson, one of the organization’s co-founders, stopped by Morning Break to share all that they have accomplished over the last quarter of a century. They provide affordable, high-quality medical care, behavioral health treatment and support services for people struggling with HIV/Aids, addiction, mental health issues and homelessness.

Friday, April 8 Northern Nevada HOPES is hosting a donation drive-thru event at its Bell Street clinic parking lot (across from HOPES). From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., NNH will be collecting new socks and underwear, grocery and gas gift cards, laundry vouchers, packaged nutritious snacks, wet wipes and hand warmers. Then from 5-8 p.m., there will be a cocktail party at Shims Surplus Supplies.

