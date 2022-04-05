Advertisement

Local organization works to keep public lands clean and accessible

By Ben Deach
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:45 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The project is simple.

“The main goal just to clean up our public lands,” said organizer Samuel Binger. “Keep everything available to us.”

Once a week they go to areas that need to be cleaned up, like a stop along Winnemucca Ranch Road in Palamino Valley left over by target shooters.

Its work that a lot of people would not do, but they remain motivated to keep doing it.

“When we come out here and we see a spot that’s really messed up just seeing it afterwards keeps us going,” Binger explained.

Obviously, they can’t clean up everything, so they group knows what to prioritize.

“We try to focus on plastics the most. Most glass particles will break down over time, and wood will biodegrade,” he mentioned.

If you an area on a public land that needs to be cleaned, you can let them know about it, just visit them on social media or their website.

