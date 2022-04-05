KOLO COOKS: You’ll be summer lovin’ Chef Jonathan’s Chapin’s spring salad with pineapple key lime vinaigrette

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spring is in the air and with the promise of shorts-weather just around the corner, now is the time to cut the carbs and try a salad instead. And while some salads taste like rabbit food and leave you craving a chocolate bunny, Chef Jonathan Chapin’s spring salad with pineapple key lime vinaigrette won’t disappoint your taste buds. It’s an easy way to wow your friends and loved ones while staying healthy as you do it!

Salad Ingredients:

1 cucumber (diced)

10 baby tomatoes (halved)

1 apple (diced)

1/2 red onion (diced)

3 baby peppers (cut into rings)

1 orange

Salt and pepper

Dressing Ingredients:

1 pineapple (diced)

3 shallots (roasted)

15 garlic cloves (roasted)

Salt and pepper

1/2 bushel of cilantro (chopped)

1/4 cup key lime balsamic ( Big Horn Olive Oil

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup garlic olive oil

Directions:

Mist greens with juice of orange, add salt and pepper; toss. Arrange veggies and fruit to liking. In food processor, add pineapple, garlic, shallots, cilantro and balsamic; blend thoroughly. Start blend again adding oils slowly. Add salt and pepper to taste.

