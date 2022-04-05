Advertisement

KOLO COOKS: You’ll be summer lovin’ Chef Jonathan’s Chapin’s spring salad with pineapple key lime vinaigrette

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:02 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spring is in the air and with the promise of shorts-weather just around the corner, now is the time to cut the carbs and try a salad instead. And while some salads taste like rabbit food and leave you craving a chocolate bunny, Chef Jonathan Chapin’s spring salad with pineapple key lime vinaigrette won’t disappoint your taste buds. It’s an easy way to wow your friends and loved ones while staying healthy as you do it!

Salad Ingredients:

  • 1 cucumber (diced)
  • 10 baby tomatoes (halved)
  • 1 apple (diced)
  • 1/2 red onion (diced)
  • 3 baby peppers (cut into rings)
  • 1 orange
  • Salt and pepper

Dressing Ingredients:

  • 1 pineapple (diced)
  • 3 shallots (roasted)
  • 15 garlic cloves (roasted)
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1/2 bushel of cilantro (chopped)
  • 1/4 cup key lime balsamic (Big Horn Olive Oil)
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 1/4 cup garlic olive oil

Directions:

  1. Mist greens with juice of orange, add salt and pepper; toss.
  2. Arrange veggies and fruit to liking.
  3. In food processor, add pineapple, garlic, shallots, cilantro and balsamic; blend thoroughly.
  4. Start blend again adding oils slowly.
  5. Add salt and pepper to taste.

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Big Horn Olive Oil for the oil, Rowan Collins for his assistance behind the scenes, Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair and MaZa Salon and Spa for keeping him looking young.

