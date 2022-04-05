Dry conditions could mean tough fire season ahead

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After getting plenty of precipitation late last year, 2022 has gotten off on a very dry start. Those storms brought plenty of rain and snow to our area, but that could backfire if we don’t get more moisture this year.

Benjamin Hatchett, a Regional Climatologist at the Western Regional Climate Center in Reno, says the plants that have grown from the moisture brought in from those storms are now drying.

“It’s kind of a two stage problem in that now we have very dry big fuels that are dangerous when they do ignite and then we have a lot of fine fuels that can kind of carry that fire to those fuels,” said Hatchett. “So I think we’re pretty concerned about any ignitions.”

Hatchett says there is still hope if we get some big storms over the next couple months, but chances aren’t looking good.

“If we were to have a couple of big storms in April, I think that could put a little more of a dent in things, but at the same time, we’re pretty committed in terms of a low snowpack and generally dry soil.”

As far as whether or not this year could be worse than last, Hatchett says it depends on ignitions.

“Compared to last year, there’s always a chance we won’t have as bad a season as we did last year if we don’t get the ignitions, but from a fuels standpoint I think we’re in about as bad if not worse spot.”

Hatchett says you can do your part by being extremely careful and respectful of fire.

