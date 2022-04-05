Driver caught on camera in Carson City hit-and-run

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left one person injured.

It happened Saturday, March 26, 2022 just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Clearview Lane and Silver Sage Drive.

Investigators said the driver of a white GMC pickup truck crashed into a person on a moped. The driver is seen briefly checking on the rider before getting back in his truck and leaving the scene.

Witnesses captured photos of the suspect and his truck. It’s described as having a white utility shell and Nevada license plates. The suspect is described as a white, possibly in his 30′s, possibly short light brown hair or blond with a beard. He was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

The rider was taken to Renown for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information that can help identify the suspect, you are asked to contact Deputy Jim LaChew or Deputy J. Dickey here:

jlachew@carson.org, (775) 887-2020 ext. 45671 jdickey@carson.org (775) 887-2020 ext. 45476

The suspect vehicle wanted in a Carson City hit-and-run. (Carson City Sheriff's Office)

