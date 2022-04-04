Advertisement

‘You Don’t Have to Wear a Badge to be a Hero’ campaign

By Karlie Drew
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:25 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Donor Network and twenty law enforcement agencies are coming together to raise awareness for National Donate Life Month. The community is encouraged to become organ donors to save and heal lives.

Registering as an organ, tissue, or eye donor takes minutes. There are nearly 600 Nevadans who need a donor match and over 100,000 thousand across the country. This April, Nevada State Police, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nevada Donor Network have partnered together in the ‘You Don’t Have to Wear a Badge to be a Hero’ campaign.

Monica Myles, Community Development Manager for the Nevada Donor Network shared how getting involved in this campaign can make a difference,

“We thought this tie-in, “You don’t have to wear a badge to be a hero”, we really think that they are the true and everyday heroes, but most of us don’t get to save lives or protect people from harm every day, but registering as a donor is a heroic effort and something any of us can do,” Myles said.

One organ donor can save up to eight people’s lives and a tissue donor can save up to 75 lives.

Lauren Reid is the Victim Services Coordinator for the University of Nevada, Reno Police Department and an organ recipient, she shared how this campaign impacts her life and why it’s so important,

“I was a lucky organ recipient where I did receive a living donation from my mom, so I have a kidney transplant. I was fortunate enough to not have to be on the list very long or to even participate in dialysis which a lot of people who are waiting for an organ are doing,” Reid said.

You can also register as a donor on your iPhone through the health app.

To register as an organ, eye, or tissue donor, click here.

