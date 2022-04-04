School of Public Health highlights National Public Health Week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The School of Public Health at the University of Nevada, Reno is highlighting National Public Health Week. It began on Manday and runs through Friday, April 8.

This year’s theme is “Public Health is Where You Are.” It celebrates the idea that the places we are physically, mentally, and socially affect our health.

The Dean of the School of Public Health says that theme is more important now than ever because of how the pandemic has changed the way we live our lives.

“Previously it was difficult for us to explain what public health was, but with the pandemic, everybody understands public health,” said Dr. Muge Akpinar-elci. “But still, we have to work on the importance of public health.”

Public health isn’t exclusively about the physical health of a community. It also looks at mental and socioeconomic health.

You can find more information on National Public Health Week here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.