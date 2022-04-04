Advertisement

School of Public Health highlights National Public Health Week

By John Macaluso
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:13 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The School of Public Health at the University of Nevada, Reno is highlighting National Public Health Week. It began on Manday and runs through Friday, April 8.

This year’s theme is “Public Health is Where You Are.” It celebrates the idea that the places we are physically, mentally, and socially affect our health.

The Dean of the School of Public Health says that theme is more important now than ever because of how the pandemic has changed the way we live our lives.

“Previously it was difficult for us to explain what public health was, but with the pandemic, everybody understands public health,” said Dr. Muge Akpinar-elci. “But still, we have to work on the importance of public health.”

Public health isn’t exclusively about the physical health of a community. It also looks at mental and socioeconomic health.

You can find more information on National Public Health Week here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Naomi Irion’s family shares photos of desert memorial
Naomi Irion's family pleads for her safe return at a news conference on March 17, 2022.
Irion family reacts to the discovery of Naomi’s body
Ronnie and Beverly Barker
UPDATE: Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert
A crash is investigated on S. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on April 2, 2022.
Three suffer life-threatening injuries in east Reno crash
Troy Driver of Fallon is suspected in the kidnapping and murder of 18-year-old Naomi Irion.
Troy Driver accused of shooting and killing Naomi Irion before burying body

Latest News

Nevada scores in every inning at the plate to pummel Sac State 20-5
Nevada scores in every inning at the plate to pummel Sac State 20-5
UNR leading project to address urban, rural water issues
UNR leads collaborative effort to address water issues
Wolf Pack with an efficient 20 runs on 21 hits; team looks forward to UNLV this weekend
Nevada scores in every inning at the plate to pummel Sac State 20-5
Swatting call leads to law enforcement response in Palomino Valley
Chicks at Andelin Farm
Baby Animals Days at Andelin Family Farm