Pursuit spanning 3 counties ends with California man in custody

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A California man who authorities say refused to pull over for a traffic stop, then led deputies on a chase spanning three counties is now in custody.

Zachary Schiele, 30, of Elk Grove is facing charges of burglary of a motor vehicle, attempted grand larceny of a vehicle, and destruction of property.

Deputies in Douglas County attempted to stop Schiele who was driving a black Dodge Ram Sunday, April 3, 2022 around 10 p.m. on U.S. 50 near Cave Rock. Authorities say Schiele refused to pull over and instead drove into Carson City.

Carson City deputies assisted with the pursuit. Schiele then headed north to Washoe County, and pursuing deputies requested assistance from The Nevada State Police and The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:30 p.m., Schiele’s truck was found disabled and abandoned on I-580 two miles south of Mount Rose Highway.

At 10:45 p.m., a woman on Cookie Drive in Pleasant Valley called 911 and said a man had thrown a rock through the window of her truck and was attempting to take the vehicle. A short time later, she said that her husband had the man at gunpoint.

Law enforcement arrived on scene and Schiele was taken into custody around 11 p.m.

Additional charges are pending from The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

